Dr. Luqi Chi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Hebei Medical College and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-4342
Wash Univ Sleep Medicine Center1600 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 600, Saint Louis, MO 63144 Directions (314) 362-4342
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Always generous with her time, and knowledge. Very thorough in all areas. I recommend Dr. Chi with the whole hearted knowingness she will surpass all past experiences with other doctors.
- Sleep Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1902090558
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Rochester General Hospital
- Hebei Medical College
Dr. Chi speaks Mandarin.
