Overview

Dr. Lunan Ji, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Ji works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Oncology LLC
    6200 Sunset Dr Ste 604, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
STD Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Bladder Scan
STD Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Bladder Scan

Treatment frequency



STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 186 ratings
Patient Ratings (186)
5 Star
(180)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 18, 2022
Dr. Ji assisted during my cancer surgery. Unfortunately, the tumor fused into my urethra causing an injury. I’ve been under his care since. While hospitalized he would visit almost every morning with his exceptional PA, Joly. He explains the process and progress well and takes his time. I’ve never felt like a number, he is respectful and takes his time. I’ll be under his care for months to come and I know I’m in great hands. Send an email, get a reply or even a phone call. That’s outstanding service. Highly recommended!!! I know I will be healed under his care.
About Dr. Lunan Ji, MD

  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851719629
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Columbia University Medical Center
Residency
  • University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Internship
  • University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lunan Ji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ji works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ji’s profile.

186 patients have reviewed Dr. Ji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ji.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

