Overview

Dr. Luna Alkhafaji, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, MI.



Dr. Alkhafaji works at Oakwood Hlthcare Canton Ob/Gyn in Canton, MI with other offices in Wayne, MI and Westland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.