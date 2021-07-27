Dr. Alkhafaji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luna Alkhafaji, MD
Overview
Dr. Luna Alkhafaji, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, MI.
Dr. Alkhafaji works at
Locations
-
1
Oakwood Hlthcare Canton Ob/Gyn7330 N Canton Center Rd Ste 210, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 454-8001
-
2
Beaumont Hospital Wayne33155 Annapolis St, Wayne, MI 48184 Directions (734) 467-4000
-
3
Ultracare Obgyn Pllc8191 N Wayne Rd Ste 4, Westland, MI 48185 Directions (734) 338-9762
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alkhafaji?
Dr. Luna is amazing. She is now in Westland. I am so glad I found her after Beaumont...
About Dr. Luna Alkhafaji, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1881894004
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alkhafaji accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alkhafaji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alkhafaji works at
Dr. Alkhafaji has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alkhafaji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alkhafaji speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alkhafaji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkhafaji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkhafaji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkhafaji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.