Dr. Lulumafuie Fiatoa, MD

Pediatrics
5 (12)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Lulumafuie Fiatoa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Fiatoa works at Gaerlan-tokunaga DDS Inc in Waipahu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gaerlan-tokunaga DDS Inc
    94-307 Farrington Hwy Ste A10, Waipahu, HI 96797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 200-3305

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 28, 2019
    Awesome Doc! Great staff! Seen Dr. Fiatoa since I was a young lad always great to see Doc especially since I have Renal and Bowel dystrophy. Dr. Fiatoa always help me out with discharge information and or test I need to do. 100/100
    Tama’ma’i — Jun 28, 2019
    About Dr. Lulumafuie Fiatoa, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497800072
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fiatoa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fiatoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fiatoa works at Gaerlan-tokunaga DDS Inc in Waipahu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Fiatoa’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiatoa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiatoa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiatoa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiatoa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

