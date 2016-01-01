See All Allergists & Immunologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Lukena Karkhanis, MD

Allergy & Immunology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lukena Karkhanis, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Karkhanis works at Allergy SA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Center
    2414 Babcock Rd Ste 109, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 616-0882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    About Dr. Lukena Karkhanis, MD

    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700198165
    Education & Certifications

    • BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lukena Karkhanis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karkhanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karkhanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karkhanis works at Allergy SA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Karkhanis’s profile.

    Dr. Karkhanis has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karkhanis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Karkhanis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karkhanis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karkhanis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karkhanis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

