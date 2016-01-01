Overview

Dr. Lukena Karkhanis, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Karkhanis works at Allergy SA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.