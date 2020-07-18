Dr. Luke Tremble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tremble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Tremble, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luke Tremble, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Dr. Tremble works at
Locations
ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Appleton2701 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 308-4839Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Tremble has seen our son ever since he came home from the NICU almost 5 yrs. Ago. He is very patient, kind,informative and takes time to listen and answer any questions you have and having a preemie on oxygen we had a lot of them!
About Dr. Luke Tremble, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
