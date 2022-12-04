Dr. Spencer-Gardner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luke Spencer-Gardner, MD
Overview
Dr. Luke Spencer-Gardner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Spencer-Gardner works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Florida4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spencer-Gardner?
Dr. Spencer-Gardner performed a hip replacement for me while working in Dallas at Baylor Hospital. I’ve had excellent recovery & highly recommend him.
About Dr. Luke Spencer-Gardner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1922328038
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer-Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer-Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer-Gardner works at
Dr. Spencer-Gardner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer-Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer-Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer-Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer-Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer-Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.