Dr. Luke Small, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Small, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luke Small, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Small works at
Locations
-
1
Cape ENT Group150 S Mount Auburn Rd Ste 420, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Small?
We took our daughter to see Dr. small About getting ear tube surgery. He was very knowledgeable, professional and courteous during our visit. Just based on the consultation, I would recommend Dr. Small.
About Dr. Luke Small, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1811315161
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Ar
- University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Small has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Small accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Small using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Small works at
Dr. Small has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Small on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.