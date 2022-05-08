Dr. Luke Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Shen, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Kansas - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Kidney and Pancreas Transplant8201 Ewing Halsell Dr Fl 2, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (830) 206-7527
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent care and extremely detailed and professional. The best transplant program in the Nation!
- Transplant Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory School Of Medicine|Emory University School of Medicine
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University of Kansas - School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.