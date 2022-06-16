Dr. Luke Seaburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seaburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Seaburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luke Seaburg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Office33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
I would highly recommend Dr.Seaburg as he is a very caring physician, excellent bedside manner and knows what he is doing when it comes to placing valves in patients lungs. I had three placed I’m my right lung on June 7, 2022, and it was the best decision I have made when I connected with Dr. Seaburg.
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
