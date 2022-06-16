See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Luke Seaburg, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luke Seaburg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Seaburg works at Practice in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emphysema
Wheezing
Sarcoidosis
Treatment frequency



Emphysema Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 16, 2022
I would highly recommend Dr.Seaburg as he is a very caring physician, excellent bedside manner and knows what he is doing when it comes to placing valves in patients lungs. I had three placed I'm my right lung on June 7, 2022, and it was the best decision I have made when I connected with Dr. Seaburg.
Barbara Evans — Jun 16, 2022
About Dr. Luke Seaburg, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1366738841
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

