Overview

Dr. Luke Schoeniger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schoeniger works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.