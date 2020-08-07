Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luke Rosen, DO
Overview
Dr. Luke Rosen, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
Luke Rosen DO Pllc2501 NE 134th St Ste 203, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 828-8130
- 2 1174 Alturas Dr Unit 4B, Moscow, ID 83843 Directions (360) 828-8130
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Direct, honest, and compassionate. Recommend him highly, he's helped me a lot.
About Dr. Luke Rosen, DO
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1194040576
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.