Dr. Luke Rawlings, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Luke Rawlings, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. 

Dr. Rawlings works at Family Medicine Center in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine Center
    235 S Palisade Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 739-3561
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Family Medicine Center
    1400 E Church St Bldg 8, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 739-3561
  3. 3
    Santa Maria Specialty Health Center
    300 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 739-3280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nausea
Cellulitis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Nausea
Cellulitis
Tobacco Use Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 05, 2022
    Dr. Rawlings was the physician taking walk-in patients on a day I was unable to see my regular physician. He was caring and very thorough. He asked numerous questions and took his time to figure out the problem. I never felt rushed. He discussed treatment options and listened to me as well as answered my questions. I would not hesitate to return to him.
    Janice K. — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. Luke Rawlings, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1861682627
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luke Rawlings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawlings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rawlings has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rawlings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rawlings works at Family Medicine Center in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rawlings’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawlings. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawlings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rawlings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rawlings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

