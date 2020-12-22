Dr. Luke Ragan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Ragan, MD
Dr. Luke Ragan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Toledo Orthopaedic Surgeons2865 N Reynolds Rd Bldg A, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 578-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Ragan for pain in both knees. The office is very courteous and responsive when scheduling appointments. Dr. Ragan reviewed my x-rays with me and was very thorough as we discussed treatment options. I read other reviews complaining about the office not answering calls, or Dr. Ragan being rushed or dismissive and I can’t imagine what they’re talking about. That has not been my experience at all!
About Dr. Luke Ragan, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Toledo Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Ragan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ragan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ragan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ragan works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragan.
