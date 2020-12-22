Overview

Dr. Luke Ragan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Ragan works at ProMedica Physicians Toledo Orthopedic and Spine Surgeons in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.