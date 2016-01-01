Dr. Luke Prest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Prest, MD
Overview
Dr. Luke Prest, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO.
Locations
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Mitchell Woods5514 Corporate Dr Ste 120, Saint Joseph, MO 64507 Directions (816) 271-5167Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Luke Prest, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prest accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prest has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.