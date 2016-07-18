Overview

Dr. Luke Philippsen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital.



Dr. Philippsen works at Muncie Otolaryngology Assocs in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.