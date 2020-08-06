Dr. Peris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luke Peris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luke Peris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Nassau Co Med Center
Dr. Peris works at
Locations
Luke Peris MD14800 Quorum Dr Ste 465, Dallas, TX 75254 Directions (972) 661-2066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the most kind and attentive Psychiatrists I have ever seen Knowledgeable and a great listener Will truly go above and beyond to take care of his patients
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1770613994
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Peris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peris.
