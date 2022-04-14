Overview

Dr. Luke Oh, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Oh works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.