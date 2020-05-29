Dr. Luke Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Luke Martin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Saint Francis Hospital331 Laidley St Ste 503, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 205-7912
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Martin to have him check a "fatty tumor", which Dr. Martin said was a Lipoma. He explained to my husband and I what it was and that they're usually easily removed. The young lady who does the scheduling took care of the pre-admission and then scheduled my surgery. Dr. Martin is so very nice and caring. Very personable! I returned to have my stitches removed a few weeks later and he even explained how and what to expect before he proceeded. I go back to see him again for a follow up appt soon. I would most definitely recommend Dr. Martin for anyone who needs surgery!! PLUS, he's a young man and an excellent doctor, which means he'll outlive me!! I hope he stays here in Charleston for ALL our sakes!! ??????
About Dr. Luke Martin, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1104023795
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
