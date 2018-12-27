Overview

Dr. Luke Marone, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center and Potomac Valley Hospital.



Dr. Marone works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Oakland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.