Dr. Luke Marone, MD
Overview
Dr. Luke Marone, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center and Potomac Valley Hospital.
Dr. Marone works at
Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4478
Margaret A Kaiser MD13079 Garrett Hwy, Oakland, MD 21550 Directions (304) 598-4800Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Potomac Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great physician and surgeon truly cares for his patients
About Dr. Luke Marone, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1407820483
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Gen
- Mass Gen Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Marone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marone has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Marone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marone.
