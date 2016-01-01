See All Podiatrists in Mankato, MN
Dr. Luke Madsen, DPM

Podiatry
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Luke Madsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mankato, MN. 

Dr. Madsen works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato
    1025 Marsh St, Mankato, MN 56001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 216-6432
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon

About Dr. Luke Madsen, DPM

  • Podiatry
  • English
  • Male
  • 1073810479
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont
  • Mayo Clinic Health System Saint James

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Luke Madsen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Madsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Madsen works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN. View the full address on Dr. Madsen’s profile.

Dr. Madsen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Madsen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madsen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

