Overview

Dr. Luke Madigan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Madigan works at Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture, Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous and Spinal Compression Fracture Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.