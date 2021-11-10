Dr. Luke Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Luke Liu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Neuroversion2925 Debarr Rd Ste 240, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 339-4650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr lui figured out my nerve probs where drs in 3 states couldnt. Still a work in progress because nerves are so unpredictable but at least we have a starting point. I was called an enigma for almost 30 years where Dr. LUI figured out the prob in a couple visits. TY Dr. Lui
About Dr. Luke Liu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1942413349
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
