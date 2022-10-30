Overview

Dr. Luke Kim, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG), Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.