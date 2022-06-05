Dr. Luke Iannuzzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannuzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Iannuzzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Luke Iannuzzi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Iannuzzi works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine1099 Duval St Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40515 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iannuzzi?
I took my mom to see Dr. Luke after a very difficult experience. He was the most caring and thorough doctor I have ever seen. He ran many tests and did not give up on her care. We were not rushed and he listened to everything she asked and told him. We both left feeling 100% better. I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Luke Iannuzzi, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
