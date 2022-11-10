See All Dermatologists in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Luke Hyder, MD

Dermatology
5 (57)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Luke Hyder, MD is a Dermatologist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

Dr. Hyder works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Pensacola, FL and Gulf Breeze, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Basal Cell Carcinoma , Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dee, Roger, MD
    181 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 5, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-4200
  2. 2
    Henghold Dermatology
    530 Fontaine St, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 474-4775
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    Henghold Dermatology
    1200 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste A, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 474-4775
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 10, 2022
    Dr Hyder takes time to answer all your questions. He and his staff are very careful to insure your comfort and that your visit is successful.
    — Nov 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Luke Hyder, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699115014
    Education & Certifications

    • FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Stony Brook Univ Hosp
    • Richmond University Medical Center
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hyder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hyder has seen patients for Basal Cell Carcinoma , Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

