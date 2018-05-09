Overview

Dr. Luke Halbur, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Queen Creek, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Heart Hospital, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Halbur works at Surgical Professionals in Queen Creek, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.