Dr. Luke Halbur, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luke Halbur, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Queen Creek, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Heart Hospital, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers21321 E Ocotillo Rd Ste 102, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Directions (480) 981-1326Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ironwood Cacner & Research Centers6111 E Arbor Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-1326Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Heart Hospital
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
He's doing a great job. He interacts with us. I once had a difficult time understanding something but he took care of my concerns. I think all of the staff are doing a great job with my care. I think that Dr. Halbur and Ironwood are top notch!
- Hematology & Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1295709996
- University of California-Irvine Medical Center
- University Of California - Irvine Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Halbur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halbur accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halbur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halbur has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halbur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Halbur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halbur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halbur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halbur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.