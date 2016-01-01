Dr. Luke Faber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Faber, MD
Dr. Luke Faber, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Central Coast Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates-a Medical Group911 Oak Park Blvd Ste 102, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 556-6001
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
