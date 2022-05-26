Overview

Dr. Luke Dreisbach, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Dreisbach works at Desert Hematology Oncology Medical Group in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.