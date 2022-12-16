Overview

Dr. Luke Donatelli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Donatelli works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.