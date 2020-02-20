Dr. Luke Curtsinger III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtsinger III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Curtsinger III, MD
Overview
Dr. Luke Curtsinger III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine-M.D. and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Savannah Plastic Surgery7208 Hodgson Memorial Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 351-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dr. Luke Curtsinger, Savannah Plastic Surgery Bluffton17 Sherington Dr Ste B, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (912) 351-5050
-
3
Luke Curtsinger, Savannah Plastic Surgery Brunswick650 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 351-5050
-
4
Luke Curtsinger, Savannah Plastic Surgery Hinesville600 E Oglethorpe Hwy # B, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 351-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Curtsinger is the BEST!! I used him for a mommy makeover 6 years ago and see him regularly for touch-ups. I look younger now than I did 3 years ago. Amazing bedside manner and post-op care. Don't let father time get the best of you, call today for a consultation.
About Dr. Luke Curtsinger III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- General Surgery-University Of Texas Health Science Center
- U Texas Hlth Ctr
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine-M.D.
- Murray State University-B.A. Biology
- Plastic Surgery
