Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luke Cunningham, MD
Overview
Dr. Luke Cunningham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Coffeyville Regional Medical Center, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Mercy Hospital Ada, Southwestern Medical Center and Stillwater Medical-blackwell.
Locations
Comprhensive Petct Center of Oklahoma3400 NW Expressway Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-9900
Cardiology Services of Enid707 S Monroe St, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (405) 713-9900
Integris Baptist Medical Center3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-3805Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Coffeyville Regional Medical Center
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Southwestern Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical-blackwell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Luke Cunningham, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
