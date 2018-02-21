Dr. Luke Corsten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corsten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Corsten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luke Corsten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wi and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Corsten works at
Locations
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center10105 Park Rowe Cir, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 763-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Corsten was superb in every step of my journey. He was honest about my situation and told me exactly what to expect. His bedside manner was awesome and comforting. He did a fabulous job on my ACDF (2 level)!!! My surgery was A great success and I’m back to my Active lifestyle and pain free!!! Thank you Dr. Corsten!!!
About Dr. Luke Corsten, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1922097377
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago Dept. of Neurosurgery, Chicago, IL
- University of Illinois at Chicago Dept. of Surgery, Chicago, IL
- Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wi
- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corsten has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corsten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corsten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corsten works at
Dr. Corsten has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corsten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Corsten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corsten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corsten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corsten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.