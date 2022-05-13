Overview

Dr. Luke Choi, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Choi works at Motion Orthopaedics in Creve Coeur, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.