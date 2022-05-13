Dr. Luke Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luke Choi, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Donald R. Bassman, M.D.;633 Emerson Rd Ste 100, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-4368Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Orthopedic Center of St Louisthe14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 336-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Dr. Choi cautioned me about the pain and time of recovery for shoulder surgery to ensure I was fully informed so I could weigh the pros and cons of surgery. I am so glad I moved forward with surgery because I am recovering ahead of schedule and am excited again about returning to golf, pickleball, swimming and bicycling. I appreciate Dr. Choi's warnings about what to expect from surgery and recovery. With disciplined, daily physical therapy I am fully recovering. Dr. Choi has a pleasant and straighforward manner. He under-promises and over-delivers. I also appreciate the fact that he accepts Medicare patients. BTW, his staff is excellent too!
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1033326137
- Massachusetts General Hospital (Mgh)/Harvard School Of Medicine
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- Washington University, St Louis
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Choi speaks Korean.
