Dr. Luke Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luke Chen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
City Of Hope19671BCH Boulevard Ste 315, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 252-9415
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable and thorough. Answers every question. Spent adequate time.
About Dr. Luke Chen, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1265451736
Education & Certifications
- U Ca Irvine
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
