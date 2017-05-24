Dr. Luke Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luke Burke, MD
Overview
Dr. Luke Burke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Burke works at
Locations
UT Physicians Otorhinolaryngology - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-5000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
UT Physicians Otorhinolaryngology - Greater Heights1631 North Loop W Ste 620, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 486-2090
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burke has treated my son for tubes several times. He is also my mother's ENT. Whether you are a child, teenager or even older adult, Dr. Burke's bedside manner is unparalleled. He is professional, caring and listens to all of your concerns. The office staff is also very friendly and accommodating.
About Dr. Luke Burke, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1164408563
Education & Certifications
- Univ Tx Houston Hlth Sci Ctr
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
