Overview

Dr. Luke Benedict, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Benedict works at United Medical Specialties in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.