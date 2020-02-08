Dr. Benedict has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luke Benedict, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luke Benedict, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Benedict works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allina Medical Clinic225 Smith Ave N Ste 300, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 241-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benedict?
A good professional doctor friendly after getting to know him for a while he cares about you and always wants to do the best with medical and medication management.
About Dr. Luke Benedict, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1972557908
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Med School
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benedict accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benedict has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benedict works at
Dr. Benedict has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benedict on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Benedict. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benedict.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benedict, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benedict appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.