Dr. Lukasz Czerwonka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lukasz Czerwonka, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Toronto
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 T19 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-8410
Stony Brook Surgical Associates - ENT37 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4121
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Czerwonka by a wonderful man, Dr. Todd Campbell, ENT as an office visit indicted tonsil cancer. A quick appointment was made and in two days biopsy surgery was scheduled in the hospital. TWO DAYS !!!! Unfortunately cancer was confirmed and surgery was scheduled shortly there after. Surgery was successful and almost two and a half years alter I am still cancer free. He is a kind and caring man. Thank You Dr. Czerwonka.
About Dr. Lukasz Czerwonka, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- English, French and Polish
- 1841519329
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto
- Wright State U Sch Med
- Western Reserve Care System
- University of Wisconsin
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Czerwonka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Czerwonka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Czerwonka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Czerwonka has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Czerwonka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Czerwonka speaks French and Polish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Czerwonka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czerwonka.
