Dr. Lukasz Curylo, MD
Dr. Lukasz Curylo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They graduated from Medical University of Gdansk and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
They frequently treat conditions like Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies.
20 Progress Point Pkwy, O Fallon, MO 63368
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Dr. Curylo did spine fusion on my lower back in 2006. It’s been 13 years and I feel great. I’d highly recommend him.
About Dr. Lukasz Curylo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, German, Polish and Russian
Education & Certifications
- Rush and Shriner's Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Medical University of Gdansk
