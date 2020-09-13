Dr. Alexanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lukas Alexanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lukas Alexanian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Alexanian works at
Golden State Behavioral1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 130, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 240-0340
Glendale Adventist Medicat Center1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Alexanian is one of the best doctors I seen in my life time , he is so professional and wonderful I feel much better when he talks to me during my visit. I believe he treats all his patients the same way. Excellent human being. Good bless you doctor. S Markar
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
- Psychiatry
