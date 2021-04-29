Dr. Luiziana Marinescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marinescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luiziana Marinescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luiziana Marinescu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein Coll Med
Locations
Rheumatology Associates of Long Island315 E MAIN ST, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-7778
Rheumatology Associates of L.i. Llp7 Medical Dr, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-4885
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient at RALI since the 1980s. Dr. Marinescu has been my treating physician for several years and I could not be more pleased. She is always attentive to my questions and concerns, consistently looking at how my treatments can be adjusted, and openly discusses all my options in a clear and respectful manner. I know my condition is chronic and that the pain will never go away completely. I also know that Dr. Marinescu applies her full attention and broad scope of knowledge to me and my case every time I am in her office. Many people are doctors; Dr. Marinescu is a true physician.
About Dr. Luiziana Marinescu, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1790978096
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- N Shore U
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Marinescu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marinescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marinescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marinescu has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marinescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Marinescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marinescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marinescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marinescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.