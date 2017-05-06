Dr. Pita De Oliveira has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luiz Pita De Oliveira, MD
Overview
Dr. Luiz Pita De Oliveira, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Pita De Oliveira works at
Locations
-
1
Lpg Adult Hematology and Oncology8925 Colonial Center Dr Ste 2001, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-9567
-
2
Caromont Regional Medical Center2525 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 834-3545
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pita De Oliveira?
We have had Dr. Pita for over a year. We stopped enjoying his care about three months ago. This was not by choice but because he moved to a hospital in Biddeford, ME. He is a wonderful doctor and if we can locate him we are going to travel the 3-1/2 hrs. (One way) to conti ue with his care. If any +one knows where he is please post it here. Thanks so much.
About Dr. Luiz Pita De Oliveira, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1699986190
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pita De Oliveira accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pita De Oliveira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pita De Oliveira works at
Dr. Pita De Oliveira has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pita De Oliveira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pita De Oliveira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pita De Oliveira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pita De Oliveira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pita De Oliveira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.