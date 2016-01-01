See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Luiz Fernando Leonavicius Guimaraes Franco, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Luiz Fernando Leonavicius Guimaraes Franco, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Dr. Leonavicius Guimaraes Franco works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building
    502 E 2nd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Luiz Fernando Leonavicius Guimaraes Franco, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • Male
    • 1023423290
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

