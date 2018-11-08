Overview

Dr. Luisa Sztern, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.



Dr. Sztern works at LUISA SZTERN MD in North Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.