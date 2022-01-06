Dr. Luisa Solis-Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solis-Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luisa Solis-Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luisa Solis-Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Locations
Hearite Corporation4 W Dry Creek Cir, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 730-2883
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I am a retired medical provider and have seen Dr. Solis-Cohen for 3+ years and I have not been the best patient myself. She is medically superior to others I have seen and kind and understanding and does the best for what y ou need. If you can handle the truth she will let you have it in a kind and tactful way. I highly recommend her. GDP.
About Dr. Luisa Solis-Cohen, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1215299193
Education & Certifications
- Movement Disorders Fellowship, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Training Program
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
- The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo
- Brandeis Univeristy
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solis-Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solis-Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solis-Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solis-Cohen has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solis-Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Solis-Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solis-Cohen.
