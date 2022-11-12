Overview

Dr. Luisa Manestar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Cumberland Medical Center and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Manestar works at Physicians Associates in Crossville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.