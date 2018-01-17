Dr. Luis Zuniga-Montes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuniga-Montes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luis Zuniga-Montes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SAINT LUKES MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills and Methodist Hospital.
Arthritis Associates PA4511 Horizon Hill Blvd Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 477-2626
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Zuniga is an excellent physician. I have lupus and because of Dr. Zuniga's knowledge and experience with the disease I am living a fairly normal life now without pain. I have recommended Dr. Zuniga to many of my family and friends.
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1487669040
- SAINT LUKES MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Rheumatology
Dr. Zuniga-Montes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuniga-Montes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuniga-Montes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuniga-Montes has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuniga-Montes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuniga-Montes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuniga-Montes.
