Dr. Luis Zayas, MD

Neurology
Overview

Dr. Luis Zayas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Quincy, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Nebraska Medical Center-Omaha

Dr. Zayas works at INI Neurology in Quincy, IL with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Blessing Hospital Group
    927 Broadway St Ste 302, Quincy, IL 62301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 224-6423
    Cole Neuroscience Center
    1975 Town Center Blvd Ste 203, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 909-4030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Asterixis (Flapping Tremor) Chevron Icon
Ataxia, Hereditary, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Friedreich's Ataxia Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spasticity - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2 Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 02, 2021
    Absolutely terrific at explaining my neurological problems and possible treatments.
    Matthew C Leveque — Jul 02, 2021
    About Dr. Luis Zayas, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1184823312
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Nebraska Medical Center-Omaha
    • Cooper University Hosp-UMDNJ
    • University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Center
    • Epilepsy, Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Zayas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zayas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zayas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zayas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zayas has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zayas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zayas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zayas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zayas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zayas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

