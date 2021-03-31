Dr. Luis Zapiach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapiach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Zapiach, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Zapiach, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Zapiach works at
Locations
ART Plastic Surgery1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 302, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 251-6622Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I continue to appreciate Dr. Zapiach's talents as a plastic surgeon, and also as the caring human-being he naturally is. He cares so much about the quality of his work, no matter how big or small the procedure. I really can't even think of going to anyone else because of my long standing positive outcomes with him, which are very important to me. Dr. Zapiach is known for taking his time with his treatment plan, and is passionate about achieving the desired results. You can count on him to do the right thing every time - no cutting corners for this good doctor ~ a real keeper!
About Dr. Luis Zapiach, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Rutgers College-Rutgers University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zapiach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zapiach accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zapiach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zapiach speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapiach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapiach.
