Dr. Luis Zapiach, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Luis Zapiach, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Zapiach works at ART Plastic Surgery in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ART Plastic Surgery
    1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 302, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 251-6622
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 31, 2021
    I continue to appreciate Dr. Zapiach's talents as a plastic surgeon, and also as the caring human-being he naturally is. He cares so much about the quality of his work, no matter how big or small the procedure. I really can't even think of going to anyone else because of my long standing positive outcomes with him, which are very important to me. Dr. Zapiach is known for taking his time with his treatment plan, and is passionate about achieving the desired results. You can count on him to do the right thing every time - no cutting corners for this good doctor ~ a real keeper!
    MIS — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Luis Zapiach, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1609954890
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Hospital
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Rutgers College-Rutgers University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Zapiach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapiach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zapiach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zapiach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zapiach works at ART Plastic Surgery in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Zapiach’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapiach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapiach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zapiach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zapiach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

