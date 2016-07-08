Dr. Luis Yerovi Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yerovi Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Yerovi Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Yerovi Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Locations
Ironbound Obgyn. LLC91 Congress St Ste 2, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 344-7676
Clara Maass Medical Center1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 344-7676MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best gyn very nice courteous staff very well maintained office
About Dr. Luis Yerovi Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yerovi Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yerovi Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yerovi Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yerovi Jr has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yerovi Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yerovi Jr speaks Portuguese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yerovi Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yerovi Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yerovi Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yerovi Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.